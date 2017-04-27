Violent protest rocks France over presidential election
Mr. Macron is predicted to defeat Le Pen with 59 per cent against 41 per cent on May 7.
The post Violent protest rocks France over presidential election appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!