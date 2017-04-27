Violent protest rocks France over presidential election

Mr. Macron is predicted to defeat Le Pen with 59 per cent against 41 per cent on May 7.

The post Violent protest rocks France over presidential election appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

