Visa on arrival: NIS suspends 11 officers over misconduct.

The Controller General of Nigeria Immigration Service( NIS) Mohammed Babandede has suspended 11 officers over professional misconduct.

The officers where engaged in over billing of visitors on the Visa on arrival facility at the Muritala Muhammed international airport Lagos .

Visa on arrival is an application submitted via email through the service to the designated officer who handles it by processing and getting approval from the CG then back to the applicants if there is no local objection.

In a statement issued by the service PRO James Sunday, the suspension is with immediate effect with other disciplinary actions.

The statement reads”The CG of NIS has directed that the 11 officers and men of the services found to have over charged visitors on visa on arrival facility be issued official query and follow with other disciplinary measures immediately.

“It would be recalled that the NIS issued an official guideline that made public on the processing,official payment online and mode of insurance of the arrival facility in the light of which officers and men at the entry points where such facilities are issued are expected to comply.

“The NIS management is by this statement and action on this officers and men affirming dat it will not spare any action tantamount to flouting laid down procedures that would discourage foreign direct investment and services to the public”.

The post Visa on arrival: NIS suspends 11 officers over misconduct. appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

