VJ Adams Curses Music Artistes Who Go On US Tour After Failing In Nigeria
Popular OAP, Adams, has gone on an astonishing rant against an unspecified failed artiste who he described as mad for running to the United states for tours because they didn’t have any hit songs for their Nigerian audience anymore. He said in a video in Yoruba, “Mad men, they run to the United states when …
The post VJ Adams Curses Music Artistes Who Go On US Tour After Failing In Nigeria appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!