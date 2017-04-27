Voter registration not for everybody – INEC

INDEPENDENT National Electoral Commission, INEC, has warned that the Continuous Voters Registration, CVR, which is set to commence today in 774 local government areas including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, is not meant for everybody. Director of Publicity and Voter Education, Oluwole Ozaze, emphasized that “if you are not up to 18 years of age […]

