Voters registration begins nationwide on April 27 – NAIJ.COM

Voters registration begins nationwide on April 27
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will commence a nationwide continuous voter registration on April 27 across the 774 local government areas of the federation. The commission disclosed this in a statement signed by Mrs Amina …
