Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Voters registration begins nationwide on April 27 – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Voters registration begins nationwide on April 27
NAIJ.COM
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will commence a nationwide continuous voter registration on April 27 across the 774 local government areas of the federation. The commission disclosed this in a statement signed by Mrs Amina …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.