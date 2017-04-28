Voters’ registration: Ebonyi to announce 2 days public holidays

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—THE Ebonyi State government said it would soon announce a two-day public holidays in the state by next week to enable residents participate in the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise. The exercise has commenced nationwide.

Governor David Umahi of the state gave the hint in Abakaliki after swearing in members of the state’s Law Review Committee at Government House, Abakaliki.

Speaking on the importance of the exercise, Umahi emphasized that for the political future of the state to be guaranteed, there was the need for eligible residents to obtain their voters cards.

Chief Umahi noted that there would be a stakeholders meeting to strategize on how the state government would liaise with INEC for a smooth exercise.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has called on eligible voters in Ebonyi State to avail themselves of the opportunity provided in the exercise to update their data ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Head of INEC in the state, Mr. Charles Mbanaja, made the call in Abakaliki at a press briefing to announce the commencement of the exercise in the state.

The Continuous Voter Registration exercise is targeted at prospective voters who turned eighteen after last General Election, eligible voters who lost their cards and those who wish to transfer their registration status.

Mr Mbanaja explained that INEC had adequately prepared for the exercise and enjoined Community Leaders and the state government to mobilize qualified persons to key into the event.

He pointed out that the exercise would hold from 9 o’ clock in the morning to 3 o’clock in the afternoon every day in the thirteen Council Headquarters of the state.

