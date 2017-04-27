Voters’ registration: Ohanaeze Youths launch ‘neighbour to neighbour campaign’
As the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, resumes Continuous Voters’ Registration, CVR, exercise nationwide, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, yesterday kicked off what it called neighbour to neighbour campaign. The group said the campaign was an aggressive mobilization strategy to sensitize all the indigenes of the South-East region on the ongoing exercise. Speaking while […]
Voters’ registration: Ohanaeze Youths launch ‘neighbour to neighbour campaign’
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!