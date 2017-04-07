VSF distributes learning materials to pupils in Yobe village affected by insurgency
The Victims Support Fund (VSF) on Thursday distributed learning materials to 2,000 pupils in Bukarti village of Yobe to support the post-insurgency education recovery plan of the state and Federal Government. Prof. Sunday Ocheche, Executive Director of the Fund, stated at the flag-off of the distribution that 6,000 pupils from Gujba, Gulani and Yunusari Local…
