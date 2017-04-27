Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WAEC 2017 GCE Nov/Dec (Final International) Time-table Released

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Education, WAEC | 0 comments

West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) 2017 GCE Nov/Dec final international time-table is out – See breakdown below; We are pleased to inform candidates that wish to participate in the 2017/2018 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) NOV/DEC that the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has released the examination Final International Timetable. 2017 WAEC GCE Nov/Dec private exam …

The post WAEC 2017 GCE Nov/Dec (Final International) Time-table Released appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.