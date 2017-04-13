WAEC to organise two Nov/ Dec West African Senior School Certificate Examination in 2018.
The Registrar, West African Examination Council, Dr. Uyi Uwadiae, has said that the council will start the conduct of a second diet of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination in 2018. Uwadiae added that the Nigerian National Office had agreed to start the second diet of the examination out of the five member countries. …
The post WAEC to organise two Nov/ Dec West African Senior School Certificate Examination in 2018. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG