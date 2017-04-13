Pages Navigation Menu

WAEC to organise two Nov/ Dec West African Senior School Certificate Examination in 2018.

The Registrar, West African Examination Council, Dr. Uyi Uwadiae, has said that the council will start the conduct of a second diet of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination in 2018. Uwadiae added that the Nigerian National Office had agreed to start the second diet of the examination out of the five member countries. …

