Wairia urges Jubilee nominees to unite, losers to stay loyal to party
The Star, Kenya
Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wairia has urged Jubilee Party nominees to work together and strengthen the party. He said Murang'a people have made their choice and it is time for aspirants to start building one party agenda. Wairia spoke after he was …
