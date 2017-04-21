Pages Navigation Menu

Waje goes blonde, thanks fans for IG milestone

Nigerian soul singer, Waje Iruobe has expressed appreciation to all her fans for helping her to reach a milestone of 1 million followers on photo sharing social media platform, Instagram. The singer whose stage name, Waje is an acronym for “Words Aren’t Just Enough” also debuted a new blonde look. “Thanks to everyone for supporting …

