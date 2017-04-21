Waje goes blonde, thanks fans for IG milestone

Nigerian soul singer, Waje Iruobe has expressed appreciation to all her fans for helping her to reach a milestone of 1 million followers on photo sharing social media platform, Instagram. The singer whose stage name, Waje is an acronym for “Words Aren’t Just Enough” also debuted a new blonde look. “Thanks to everyone for supporting …

The post Waje goes blonde, thanks fans for IG milestone appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

