Walcott could be England captain – Wenger – ESPN FC
|
ESPN FC
|
Walcott could be England captain – Wenger
ESPN FC
With Arsene Wenger's future on the line, Don Hutchison and Layla Anna-Lee discuss whether the Gunners will make the Top 4. Arsene Wenger has backed Theo Walcott to reclaim a place in the England squad and even believes the Arsenal forward has the …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG