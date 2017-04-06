Walcott sees signs of Arsenal revival

Theo Walcott says Arsenal have finally steadied the ship after ending a “challenging few weeks” with an important victory over West Ham.

Arsene Wenger’s fifth placed side won the London derby 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday for their first league win since February.

England winger Walcott was on the scoresheet, bagging Arsenal’s second goal in between strikes from Mesut Ozil and Olivier Giroud.

It was just a fourth win in 11 games in all competitions for Arsenal, with continued protests against Gunners boss Wenger adding to an unhappy atmosphere around the north London club lately.

Wenger is still to announce whether he will sign a new contract or leave at the end of the season.

But, after his players finally produced a result to ease the pressure on the Frenchman, Walcott insisted he sees signs of a well-timed revival as Arsenal chase a top four finish in the Premier League.

“We had to work for it, it has obviously been a challenging few weeks to be honest,” he said.

“We had to get the first goal, when we got the first goal the nerves went away and then we just relaxed and played our football and hopefully it is going to breed a bit more confidence going into the next few games in a busy April.

“We just had to get that first goal, once we got it people calmed down a bit more and everyone was a bit more relaxed playing the football we know is why we play for this fantastic club.

“Everyone just needs to remember how good we are as a team, as individuals. It is coming into motion, you saw some signs against Man City and more today and hopefully it is going to go on and on.”

The post Walcott sees signs of Arsenal revival appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

