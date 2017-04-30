Pages Navigation Menu

Warri Billionaire, Chief Ayiri Emami Celebrates His Birthday In His Mansion (Photos)

It was all fun for some Warri residents who gathered at the mansion of billionaire Chief Ayiri Emami as he hosted a birthday party today in Warri, Delta state.
The business mogul held a double celebration as he hosted a birthday party and also a party to thank members of the All Progressives Congress APC following the just concluded Warri south constituency 1 bye-election….

