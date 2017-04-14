Warri By-Election: Intrigues as APC, PDP battle for vacant DTHA seat

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

The battle to fill the Warri 1, Delta State constituency seat has thrown up fresh intrigues in the two major political parties in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC. The election is due on April 26.

While the factionalisation of the national leadership of the PDP has put the mainstream leadership of the party under Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on edge, the opposition APC which had hoped to take advantage of the crisis in the PDP has also been thrown into confusion. The crisis in the APC worsened after two primaries were conducted in two days last weekend. The crisis was further worsened after pressure was brought on the party to accept the results of the primaries in which one of the four aspirants participated as against the other one sanctioned by the National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso in which the three other aspirants participated.

Chief Adolo Okotie-Eboh, a chieftain of the party, however, told Vanguard that party members were now united after the national leadership intervened.

Foundation members of the party in the state are, however, still protesting the decision which they claimed breached the directive to hold the primaries at the local government area headquarters.

Meanwhile, the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff leadership of the PDP, Vanguard learned, is presenting Wilford Edeyibo for the election. Sheriff is acting through its newly formed executive led by Chief Austin Ogbaburhon, which was inaugurated last October by Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, the deputy National Chairman of the party on behalf of Sheriff. Sheriff has refused to recognise the de facto state chairman, Mr. Kingsley Esiso, who was elected chairman at a state congress months before the factionalisation of the national leadership.

Esiso who is backed by the governor when asked of the development told Vanguard that the party was still working on some issues.

“We do not have a candidate yet,” he said.

It was, however, learned that the Esiso tendency which commands the mainstream of the party was set to back Mrs. Shola Diabo, (nee Emiko`), who is standing on the platform of Accord , a political party that had in the time past been used by the mainstream PDP to vent their anger against the PDP in Abuja.

In 2007, the mainstream of the PDP had pushed Senator Patrick Osakwe on the platform of Accord to defeat the PDP candidate, Dr. Marian Ali, the wife of the then national chairman of the party. Osakwe subsequently returned to the PDP after his inauguration in the Senate for a third term.

The post Warri By-Election: Intrigues as APC, PDP battle for vacant DTHA seat appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

