Watch Bisola Aiyeola, Mary Njoku, Bolanle Ninalowo in “Picture Perfect” trailer

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Biodun Stephen has released the trailer for her new movie “Picture Perfect.” The upcoming movie tells the story of a fashion designer who meets a notorious area boy when her car breaks down in his hood. What seems to be a distressing situation, turns out to be a blessing, only to go completely sideways when …

