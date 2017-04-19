Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watch Buhari’s aides to avoid cash recoveries – Ex-Minister, Essien advises EFCC

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Nduese Essien, has admonished the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to fight corruption by watching those in the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and not just those of the past governments. Essien observed that by taking such action, the anti-graft agency would not end […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Watch Buhari’s aides to avoid cash recoveries – Ex-Minister, Essien advises EFCC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.