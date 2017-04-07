WATCH: Carnival atmosphere at #AntiZumaMarches in Pretoria – Independent Online
Pretoria – Hundreds of motorbikers had people in the streets of Pretoria cheering on Friday morning as they drove around Church Square in solidarity with the anti-Zuma marches countrywide. Biker Johan van Tonder said what he wanted was simple and it …
