Watch Governor Obiano Boggie Down To Flavour’s “Baby Oku” At The Glo Show In Awka

Chief Willie Obiano is a Nigerian banker, technocrat, politician and the fourth Democratic Governor of Anambra State. The Governor came up on stage at the Blog Mega show to show his dancing skills as he danced to Flavour’s song “Baby Oku” to the admiration of those present. See video:

The post Watch Governor Obiano Boggie Down To Flavour’s “Baby Oku” At The Glo Show In Awka appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

