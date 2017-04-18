Pages Navigation Menu

Watch Governor Obiano Boggie Down To Flavour’s “Baby Oku” At The Glo Show In Awka

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Entertainment

Chief Willie Obiano is a Nigerian banker, technocrat, politician and the fourth Democratic Governor of Anambra State. The Governor came up on stage at the Blog Mega show to show his dancing skills as he danced to Flavour’s song “Baby Oku” to the admiration of those present. See video:

