Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watch Hilarious Throwback Video Of #BBNaija Bisola With Iyanya & Praiz At MTN Project Fame

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

BB Naija’s first runner up, Bisola who has been appointed United Nations ambassador was spotted in a funny throwback video with Iyanya and Praiz at MTN Project Fame. Bisola was a contestant at the first ever MTN Project Fame in 2008. Watch video below:  

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Watch Hilarious Throwback Video Of #BBNaija Bisola With Iyanya & Praiz At MTN Project Fame appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.