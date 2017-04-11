Watch Hilarious Throwback Video Of #BBNaija Bisola With Iyanya & Praiz At MTN Project Fame
BB Naija’s first runner up, Bisola who has been appointed United Nations ambassador was spotted in a funny throwback video with Iyanya and Praiz at MTN Project Fame. Bisola was a contestant at the first ever MTN Project Fame in 2008. Watch video below:
