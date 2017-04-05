WATCH LIVE: The ANC Briefs The Media About The Future Of Jacob Zuma [Video]
I guess we already know what went down at last night’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting, given that some buffoon emailed notes from the meeting to the media (HERE), but it’s worth giving this one a watch.
The ANC press briefing was supposed to take place on Monday, but was pushed to Wednesday due to scheduling issues.
Warning – watching this video below may well cause escalated blood pressure and filthy language on your part.
Also, given that almost every government presser tends to start late, there’s a good chance this won’t kick off at 11AM as stated.
eNCA with the stream:
[source:enca]
This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG