WATCH: Man taken off FlySafair flight after alleged racial threats – News24
|
News24
|
WATCH: Man taken off FlySafair flight after alleged racial threats
News24
Cape Town – Air safety and how passengers are being treated both by airlines and fellow passengers is a hot topic right now – the latest United Airlines issue being a major case in point. A recent local incident has just surfaced as South Africa's low …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG