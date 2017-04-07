Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WATCH: Protesters brave rain for #AntiZumaMarches – Independent Online

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
WATCH: Protesters brave rain for #AntiZumaMarches
Independent Online
Pretoria – Not even the rain could curb the early morning enthusiasm as protesters slowly started to gather at Church Square in Pretoria for the Save SA march to the Union Building later on Friday. Share this story. Picture: Zelda Venter/Pretoria News.
How much further to slide?Herald live
Zuma talks tough on land, though repeat of Zimbabwe unlikelyEyewitness News
Thousands expected to march in South Africa on Friday against ZumaHimalayan Times
eNCA –South African Broadcasting Corporation –News24 –Ladysmith Gazette
all 83 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.