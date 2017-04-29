Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watch The Moment JSS 3 Student Laugh as 8 Guys Take Turns To Have S2X With Her (Photo+Video)

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Watch The Moment JSS 3 Student Laugh as 8 Guys Take Turns To Have S2X With Her (Photo+Video)

According to a GossipMill source, the girl in the video is allegedly a 15-year-old Junior Secondary School student, who willingly gave herself to 8 Men who took turns to sleep with her as initiation process into their cult group.

The girl who has been identified as Chioma, was visibly moaning with excitement as the guys gang-banged her.

It is also shocking to note that,  none of these guys even wore a condom.

The 2mins 31 seconds Video Starts off and the action had already began;

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Man 1: This Girl They very sweet ooo

Girl: Moaning

Man 2: I never release oh

Man 1: You for release na

Girl : Moaning

Man 1: Commot your boxers na

Thrusting in and out sound

Man 3: who is seriously banging the girl in a doggy position finishes up and nuts on the bed,

Man 4: Then takes over, and turns her body position into missionaryMan 1: She Has The Power

Girl: Please stop am tired

Man 1: Chioma will you s**k my d**k? should i come?

Girl: Moaning, Please stop am tired

Man 1: You are not tired

Lil Yatchys Peekaboo song at the background then fades off

Please share this till a full scale investigation is launched, and so this crime against humanity and kids won’t be swept under the rug.

Note: We didn’t paint her photo, to make the necessary investigation by relevant authorities easier.

The post Watch The Moment JSS 3 Student Laugh as 8 Guys Take Turns To Have S2X With Her (Photo+Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.