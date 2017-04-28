Watch Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Leaving Kuje Prison To Abuja Airport

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu leaves the prison after bail conditions were met.

Video of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu leaving Kuje heading to Abuja airport.

Watch below..

The post Watch Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Leaving Kuje Prison To Abuja Airport appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

