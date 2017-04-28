Watch Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Leaving Kuje Prison To Abuja Airport
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu leaves the prison after bail conditions were met.
Video of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu leaving Kuje heading to Abuja airport.
Watch below..
