Watch Ycee’s Lyric video of ‘Juice’ ft Maleek Berry

Ycee drops lyric video for new wavy single, ‘Juice’ featuring Maleek Berry. The track off “The First Wave,” is clearly a fan favourite on the EP. The Tinny Entertainment front-line act has also released the official video directed by Teekay. Watch, learn, sing along and share with your fellow Ycee fans the lyrics for rapper’s fan …

The post Watch Ycee’s Lyric video of ‘Juice’ ft Maleek Berry appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

