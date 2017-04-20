Watch Ycee’s Lyric video of ‘Juice’ ft Maleek Berry
Ycee drops lyric video for new wavy single, ‘Juice’ featuring Maleek Berry. The track off “The First Wave,” is clearly a fan favourite on the EP. The Tinny Entertainment front-line act has also released the official video directed by Teekay. Watch, learn, sing along and share with your fellow Ycee fans the lyrics for rapper’s fan …
