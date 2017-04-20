Pages Navigation Menu

Watch Ycee’s Lyric video of ‘Juice’ ft Maleek Berry

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Entertainment

Ycee drops lyric video for new wavy single, ‘Juice’ featuring Maleek Berry. The track off “The First Wave,” is clearly a fan favourite on the EP. The Tinny Entertainment front-line act has also released the official video directed by Teekay. Watch, learn, sing along and share with your fellow Ycee fans the lyrics for rapper’s fan …

