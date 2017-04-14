Watch Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa & PnB Rock in ‘Gang Up’ Video From ‘Fate of the Furious’
Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa and PnB Rock (who delivers the melodic hook) have released an appropriately car-centric video for their collaboration from the Fate of the Furious soundtrack. The song is intelligently arranged for those with low attention spans. 2 Chainz, master of the 2016-17 guest verse, appears first, then a pleasant-if-unsurprising Thugger, …
