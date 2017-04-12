Watzke Issues Call For Surport, As Bartra Surgery Is Successful

Marc Bartra has had surgery done on his wrist after an explosion rocked the team bus. And Hans-Joachim Watzke has issued a rallying call.

Bartra was the only person hurt in the explosion that prevented the match against Monaco, which has been postponed to later today.

Dortmund held a training session ahead of the rescheduled first leg UCL match against Monaco.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke visited the team prior to their training session and issued a rallying cry to everyone associated with the club.

“I have just told the team in the dressing room to show society that we will not bow to terror,” Watzke told the club’s website.

“The BVB family was particularly strong when it had to cope with difficult situations.

“This is perhaps the most difficult situation we have had in the past decades and I am sure that we will show ourselves as BVB as strong and united as never before.

“We do not just play for us. We play for everyone. No matter whether Borussian, Bavarian or Schalke.

“We want to show that terror and hatred can never determine our actions. And of course we play for Marc Bartra, who wants to see his team win!

“We ask all BVB fans to support our team with full energy for 90 minutes.”

