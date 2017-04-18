Waziri’s wise counsels, insight, forthrightness would be missed, says Buhari

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria would greatly miss the former Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey, Senator Ajuji Waziri, who died on Monday.

President Buhari also sympathized with the deceased wife, the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Farida Waziri, the children, friends, the diplomatic community, the National Assembly and the government and people of Gombe State.

According to a statement by Mr. Femi Adesina, the President said that Waziri worked assiduously to improve the conditions of his community and the country.

“As a public servant who served in many capacities, the President extols the humanity, integrity and purposefulness that Waziri brought into all his responsibilities, particularly in improving relations with Turkey, which has over the years become one Nigeria’s strong allies in the international community.

“President Buhari believes that Waziri’s wise counsels, insight and forthrightness would be sorely missed by his community and the entire country

“The President prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed and grant his loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss”, the statement stated.

