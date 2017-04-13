W/Cup qualifiers: FG yet to apply for funds

BY JUDE OPARA, Abuja

With just a few months to the resumption of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and arch rivals, Cameroon, as well as the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Africa, the Senate Committee on Sports has raised alarm over what it described as the failure of the Ministry of Sports to forward its financial request for the prosecution of the matches to the office of the Minister of Finance.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba said in Abuja that the Minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun recently told the committee that she was yet to receive any financial request neither from the Ministry nor the NFF for a possible early release of funds for the high profile matches.

The lawmaker while stressing the need for an early release of funds for the qualifiers expressed worries that the Sports Ministry and the NFF seem not to be working in concert because while the NFF claims to have forwarded its request to the Ministry for the past two years, the Minister of Finance claims not to have received anything.

Ogba therefore appealed to both the NFF and the Ministry of Finance to try and come to terms for the interest of the Super Eagles, even as he warned that Nigeria cannot be missing at the next AFCON and world cup due to a possible poor funding and inadequate preparations.

