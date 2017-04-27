We are in govt. for all Edo people – Obaseki

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo says his administration is for all Edo people irrespective of party affiliations and ethnic backgrounds.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Mr Philip Shaibu, stated this while interacting with a delegation of Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), in Benin on Thursday.

Shaibu when a government had been formed after election, the next stage is for the government to be all inclusive by allowing collaboration.

According to him, “we have our ideology, which is clear but that does not mean we will not allow other political parties which admire our leadership style and ideology or who have something meaningful to contribute.

“We are ready to welcome any member of other political parties with meaningful contributions and ideas.

Chairman of IPAC, Mrs Tracy Agol, said their mission was to promote inter party dialogue and interactions among political parties.

She urged Obaseki to be magnanimous enough to accommodate members of other political parties who have something meaningful to contribute in his government.

The post We are in govt. for all Edo people – Obaseki appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

