We Are Not Part Of Plot To Unseat Saraki – Kwara PDP

The Peoples Democratic (PDP) in Kwara state has denied being part of any plot to remove the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki from office.

The party also denied that it’s state chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi had been bribed and coopted into plans to unseat Saraki.

The PDP made these clarifications in a statement signed by its chairman,Prince Sunday Fagbemi and made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday in Ilorin.

Fagbemi was reacting to a statement credited to the state’s publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alh Sulyman Buhari where he alleged that he (Fagbemi )had been bribed, induced and coopted into an alleged plot by some national leaders of APC to remove Saraki from office.

The PDP chairman noted that the crisis between the National Assembly and the presidency is purely an APC ‘s affair which has nothing to do with the PDP.

He added that the PDP in Kwara state, which he leads has no connection whatsoever with any leader of APC, either at the state or national level.

“As a party which has the interest of the people at heart, our major pre-occupation now is the preparation towards the forthcoming local government election in the state.

“We have put in place necessary machineries to ensure that our party emerges victorious, not only in the council poll but also in the 2019 general elections,” he stated

