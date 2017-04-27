We Are Ready To Host NIPOGA, FEDPONAS Rector Assures

The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa (FEDPONAS) and President of the 2017 Nigeria Polytechnic Games (NIPOGA) Council, Proff. Shettima Abdulkadir Saidu, has assured that his school would ensure that the games, tagged ‘Nasarawa 2017’, would be successful.

Prof. Saidu, while fielding questions from the media on the level of preparedness of the institution to host the sporting fiesta, disclosed that the contingents from various polytechnics across the country were already arriving in their numbers.

”We are hosting NIPOGA for the first time, which is the 19th edition of the games. The fiesta will be hosted from April 26 to May 7, 2017 and contingents are already arriving from all over the Nigerian Polytechnics. The opening and closing ceremonies of the event have been slated for April 29 and May 6, 2017 , respectively.

”We have put everything needed in good condition for the [arriving] contingents; sport facilities, medicals, accommodation, banking and, particularly, security provisions, are top-notch, including other basic amenities that would enable contingents compete comfortably.

”In addition to our own security, the DSS, police and Nigerian Security & Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been contacted to ensure the safety of contingents for the duration of the games.

”Our school is ready to host the games, we have put all the sporting facilities in order and all the games will be played at the school’s sports complex,” he assured.

Top promoters of the games, the A3 Foundation, through its chief executive and wife of the former Kogi State goernor, Amb Aisha Audu-Emeje, reiterated the importance of encouraging grassroots sports in the country.

”Nasarawa 2017 is going to be a fiesta and we call on all Nigerians to support it, so as to ensure successful hosting of the games,” she said.

It would be recalled that sports icons Tijani Babangida, John Fashanu and others endorsed the games, promising technical support to ensure a successful and keen competition.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

