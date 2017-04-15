We are starved of funds —Uchegbulam

No fewer than 26 football clubs have registered to participate in the 2017 edition of the Imo State Football Association Cup competition.

Imo State FA chairman, Amanze Uchegbulam, who disclosed this yesterday when he received members of the Imo State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in his office, named some of the clubs as Sam Dady FC, Nnewi United, ISOPADEC FC, Red Wings, Heartland FC, Red Bombers, Ehime Mbano, Papilo FC and Prince Eze Madumere FC among others.

Uchegbulam, who identified lack of finance as the major challenge faced in organizing the competition in the state, appealed to individuals and organizations, especially indigenes of the state to assist in sponsoring the competition.

He lamented that the FA has been starved of funds since he assumed duties, appealed to the state government to come to the aid of the association by releasing funds to it.

