“We Are Too Loaded To Be Empty” E-money Brags (photos)

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Five Star music boss, Emoney took to Instagram to share a new photo of his outing and also told whoever cared to listen that he’s so loaded that he can never fail or be broke. I think I like his confidence.

