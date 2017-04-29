We Deserve To Know How Many We Are

The National Population Commission (NPC) has foreclosed the possibility of conducting a population and housing census in 2018, citing paucity of funds. The commission, according to its director-general, Dr. Ghaji Bello, requires N272 billion to carry out the four-year census plan, covering pre-census activities, that is the preparation, the actual census and the post-census enumeration activities. He said that this situation has been communicated to the federal government.

The commission proposes to spend N40 billion in the first year, N100 billion on the actual census and the rest of the money during the last year. The federal government will provide 51 per cent of the required funds while the remaining 49 per cent would be provided by the international donor community.

As a consequence of not being properly funded, the NPC is yet to carry out Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in 700 local government areas (LGAs) across the country barely one year to the proposed population and housing census. The EAD is one of the core preparatory activities for the census which constitutes the foundation on which the entire census architecture stands. NPC had in 2016 demarcated 37 local governments in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the first and second phases of the EAD exercise as well as another 37 local governments in the third phase in March 2017, making a total of 74 local governments out of 774. Enumeration areas are critical to the success of any population census as in the pre-census period, the total number of EAs and its distribution are required for census planning, particularly the deployment of personnel, logistics and materials for the pre-test, trial census, the main census and the post enumeration survey. EADs are also required for effective dissemination of the census data, particularly at the small area level, in the post census period.

To be sure, unless the EAD is completed in the remaining 700 local government areas, the census cannot be conducted. It is an important pre-census requirement and the fulcrum around which the entire census process in the pre-census, actual enumeration and post census period revolve.

The fear expressed by the NPC leadership is coming on the heels of a call for postponement of the exercise by speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who said the outcome of the exercise may become vulnerable to manipulation. He called on those clamouring for conduct of the census to exercise patience till after the 2019 general elections when there would be no political pressure to manipulate its outcome, as according to him, conducting a population census in an election year may generate unrealistic results.

In our opinion, it is a crying shame that more than one year after postponing the population census and re-scheduling it two years later, the country still appears unprepared for this all important exercise. According to the UN guidelines for conduct of population census, it should hold five to 10 years apart. Nigeria’s last census, which figures were a subject of controversy, was in 2006, meaning that there ought to have been another last year. The postponement ought to have given enough time for stakeholders to prepare but lack of political will and financial commitment to the exercise is threatening to, again, stall the process.

In our view, the speaker’s fears are unfounded. While we agree with the speaker that politicians like to manipulate every situation to their advantage and may want to do same with the census, it is not enough reason to call for its postponement. It is high time Nigeria broke its tradition of postponing census exercises. Lessons from history show that the answer does not lie in the number of postponements. Like other countries, Nigeria must know its population and not continue to rely on estimates. The speaker and others who share his view need not be reminded that census is very critical to national planning, a key index in development, including preparation for general elections. As the head of an arm of the m Federal legislature, our expectation is that the speaker, rather than call for postponement of the exercise, will together with his counterpart in the Senate, do what is required of them legislatively, for the exercise to go on. This includes approving budgetary allocation for the exercise. The federal government on the other hand must demonstrate political will by releasing all money budgeted for the census and on time too, especially now that pre-census activities are being threatened. Let the census hold, we deserve to know how many we are.

