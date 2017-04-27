‘We foiled multiple suicide bomb attacks in Borno State’

The Borno State Police Command has said that two suicide bomb attacks were foiled yesterday by the police in which a civilian was killed in Maiduguri metropolis.A statement yesterday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Victor Isuku in Maiduguri, reads in part: “Today at about 0430hrs, a lone female suicide bomber detonated IEDs strapped to her body at Alkomi area near the fence of Dynamics Farms on the outskirts of Maiduguri metropolis in Jere Local Council, killing herself alone.

“About the same time, a male suicide bomber attempted to enter an IDP host community in Usmanti area in Mafa Local Council. He was prevented by the residents, and in the process, detonated the IEDs strapped to his body, killing himself and a civilian, while two others sustained injuries.”

He said the Explosives Ordinance Department (EOD) personnel had been drafted to both scenes to defuse the undetonated explosives and restore normalcy and that the injured ones had been rushed to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) for treatment.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Information Officer, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, said three suicide bomb attacks occurred at Usmanti, Muna garage and Muna Ethopia on the outskirts of Maiduguri.

He said five people died and 11 people were injured in the attacks.“Among the dead persons include four suicide bombers and a civilian JTF. The injured persons were evacuated and taken to hospital for treatment, while the bodies were deposited at a mortuary by NEMA and SEMA emergency response officials,” he added.

