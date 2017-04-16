“We fought for the world to see how true our bond is” – Sound Sultan celebrates his Wife Farida on her Birthday
Veteran Musician, Olanrewaju Fasasi popularly known as Sound Sultan took to his Instagram page this morning to celebrate his wife, Farida Fasasi on her birthday today. He commended her for being there for him when he had nothing up till now. The Naija Ninjas boss shared a photo of his wife and said: Definition of […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG