“We fought for the world to see how true our bond is” – Sound Sultan celebrates his Wife Farida on her Birthday

Posted on Apr 16, 2017

Veteran Musician, Olanrewaju Fasasi popularly known as Sound Sultan took to his Instagram page this morning to celebrate his wife, Farida Fasasi on her birthday today. He commended her for being there for him when he had nothing up till now. The Naija Ninjas boss shared a photo of his wife and said: Definition of […]

