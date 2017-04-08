WE HAVE SUSPENDED PAYMENT FOR METERS -PHED

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has declared the suspension of the payment of meters by its customers in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers States.

The company said the suspension of the payments followed the abolishment of the Credited Advance Payment for Metering Initiatives (CAPMI) by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The head, Customer Services, PHED, Dr. Godwin Orovwiroro, disclosed this while speaking in Port Harcourt, during an engagement on Customer Bill of Right, organised by the company in line with the directives of the electricity regulatory agency.

Orovwiroro stated that it is not the responsibility of customers to provide meters and other infrastructure or provide money for their purchase but that of electricity distribution companies.

In his opening remarks, the head, Corporate Communications, PHED, John Onyi, said the company decided to obey the directives of NERC and organised the engagement because of its believe in transparency.

Onyi stated that the management of PHED had set up a special unit with dedicated line in its efforts to fight corruption in the company after several complains about shaddy deals of some PHED staff.

He said, “The fight against corruption is a battle that must be won in PHED and that was why the management of the company set up a special line to report issues of corruption.”

