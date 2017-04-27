‘We ’II not succumb to pressure over Sanusi’s probe’

The Executive Chairman of Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Alhaji Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, says he is not under any pressure to halt the ongoing probe of the Emirate Council for alleged financial impropriety.

He spoke yesterday when he received a certificate of credence for ethical conduct from the Executive Director, Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation in Kano. The agency is investigating an allegation of mismanagement of funds running into N4 billion by the council, prompting the invitation of its secretary and treasurer for the exercise holding on May 2, 2017.

However, there are insinuations that the commission is acting the script of the state government.According to Rimingado, the agency was doing its constitutional job without any promptings from whatsoever quarters, vowing that it would not succumb to any kind of pressure.

He disclosed that 80 per cent of cases under investigation were land matters, adding that the commission had been able to recover billions of naira worth of landed property and returned same to rightful claimants.

His words: ‘‘We were able to recover billions of naira worth of landed property. We were also able to recover hundreds of millions of naira belonging to certain individuals, majority of which has been delivered to the claimants that came to our office to seek redress, as well as those that belong to the state government.

‘’To me, no matter how small, any investigation is important because this commission is meant to serve. And it is not the grand corruption that attracts us. But also, a matter however small, is important to us.”

This post was syndicated from Breaking News, Nigeria News and World News – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

