We Keep Lamenting As If Nigeria Is Impossible To Run – Obasanjo Tells Leaders

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that Leaders keep lamenting as if Nigeria is impossible to run. Obasanjo said in Lagos on Friday during a reception organised by his close associates to celebrate his 80th birthday.

He attributed Nigeria’s woes to inconsistencies in government policies.

Obasanjo said the failure of successive leaders to consolidate on the achievements of their predecessors had made governance look like an impossible task.

Obasanjo recalled that during one of his visits to Singapore, he asked the country’s former Prime Minister, Harry Lee Kuan Yew, the secrets of the Asian country’s success.

The former president said, “He (Yew) simply told me their secret was that they did a few things right and continued to do them right. We keep lamenting as if Nigeria is impossible to run or get things rights.

“I think that during my tenure as president, we did quite a few things right but our failure to continue to do what we have done right is the problem.

“One of the things we got right was the Universal Basic Education. We said Nigerians had no reason not to have at least nine years of education.

“On primary healthcare, we did things right because we realised that if we provided basic care for malaria treatment, we would reduce infant and maternal mortality.

“On anti-corruption, I think we got it right. But did we continue to get things right?”

