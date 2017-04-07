We May Extend 2017 UTME Registration – JAMB Registrar
The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Registration Board (JAMB) has disclosed the board might extend the one-month deadline given to applicants to register for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME). He disclosed this while dressing newsmen in Abuja. According to him, an extension is being considered to ensure that no prospective applicant is …
The post We May Extend 2017 UTME Registration – JAMB Registrar appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG