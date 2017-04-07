We May Extend 2017 UTME Registration – JAMB Registrar

The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Registration Board (JAMB) has disclosed the board might extend the one-month deadline given to applicants to register for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME). He disclosed this while dressing newsmen in Abuja. According to him, an extension is being considered to ensure that no prospective applicant is …

