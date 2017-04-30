Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We must get back to the era of National Development Plan — Presidency Economic Adviser – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
We must get back to the era of National Development Plan — Presidency Economic Adviser – Vanguard

Vanguard

We must get back to the era of National Development Plan — Presidency Economic Adviser
Vanguard
The Chief Economic Adviser to the President, in the Office of the Vice President, Dr. Yemi Dipeolu and his team held a workshop for Business journalists, in Abuja, last week to speak on the implementation strategy of the Federal Government's Economic …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.