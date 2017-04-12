Pages Navigation Menu

We need proper sentisation over Meningitis – Kano State Dep. Gov.

Posted on Apr 12, 2017

Deputy Governor of Kogi State Elder Simon Achuba, has called on all  19 Northern state governors to embark on an aggressive sensitisation in addressing the outbreak of Cerebrum Spinal Meningitis. Achuba said this while addressing the Northern Governors/Traditional Rulers in a meeting convened by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, to address …

