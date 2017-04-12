We need proper sentisation over Meningitis – Kano State Dep. Gov.

Deputy Governor of Kogi State Elder Simon Achuba, has called on all 19 Northern state governors to embark on an aggressive sensitisation in addressing the outbreak of Cerebrum Spinal Meningitis. Achuba said this while addressing the Northern Governors/Traditional Rulers in a meeting convened by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, to address …

The post We need proper sentisation over Meningitis – Kano State Dep. Gov. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

