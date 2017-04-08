We need the Assistance of God to Get Rid of Corruption – Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called for a spiritual approach to the anti-corruption crusade in Nigeria, calling on the church to wield its influence against the menace. Obasanjo made the call in Abeokuta at the 2017 Convention Lecture of the Victory Life Bible Church International. He spoke on the theme: “The Role of the Church […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

