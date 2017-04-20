We set up EFCC to fight corruption, not to entertain Nigerians — PDP

The People Democratic Party, PDP, has charged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to stop what it described as a circus show, noting the agency had drifted from the focussed body established in 2003 by Olusegun Obasanjo, who became President on its platform.

Reacting to the monies discovered by the EFCC in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos, PDP alleged that under President Muhammadu Buhari, the anti-corruption fight had lost focus.

The opposition party said it had become embarrassing for the anti-graft agency to keep finding money in apartments and offices without disclosing the identity of the owners.

The party accused the EFCC of refusing to reveal the “true identity” of owner of the flat where the money was discovered.

It also urged the anti-graft agency to tell Nigerians the owners of the funds discovered at Kaduna airport, Victoria Island and Balogun market in Lagos state.

The party tweeted yesterday: “The PDP administration established the EFCC to fight corruption effectively & efficiently and not to entertain Nigerians.”

“The anti-corruption fight under the APC govt has become comedy. The EFCC now discovers funds in apartments and offices that have no owners.”

“It is preposterous to imagine that the last four seizures coincidentally have no known owners. This is most unfortunate and embarrassing.

“Who are the owners of N49 millionh at Kaduna Airport, N448 million at LEGICO Mall, N250 million in Balogun Market and $43.4m, N23.2m & £27,000 in Osborne Road?

“The EFCC must also tell Nigerians the total amount they have recovered in the last two years & provide verifiable accounts of recovered funds.”

The post We set up EFCC to fight corruption, not to entertain Nigerians — PDP appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

