We want Ikoyigate fund investigated – Senate – Vanguard
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Vanguard
|
We want Ikoyigate fund investigated – Senate
Vanguard
In the senate plenary session, preceded by the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremmadu, on Wednesday, Sen. George Sekibo raised a point of order on personal explanation that the money found in Ikoyigate actually belongs to Rivers state.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!