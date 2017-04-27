We want Ikoyigate fund investigated – Senate

By Nwafor Sunday

In the senate plenary session, preceded by the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremmadu, on Wednesday, Sen. George Sekibo raised a point of order on personal explanation that the money found in Ikoyigate actually belongs to Rivers state.

According to him it is the second time they are blowing the whistle on this matter and we want circumstances around Ikoyigate investigated, newsm report.

Vanguard gatherer that a minute silence was held on behalf of the late sen. Adamu Waziri, before plenary p.roper

However, the DSP Ekweremmadu noted that the House of Reps has set up a panel to treat the issue as well as the other Executive panel led by the Vice president Osinbajo.

Furthermore, Sen. Dino Melaye spoke on the need for improvement in the welfare of Nigerian Workers. He equally accuses Governors of not using bailout and the Paris Clube Refund to pay salaries and singles out his home state Kogi for owing 15 months Workers’ Salary.

Melaye advises president Buhari to stop the allocation of the 2nd Tranche of Paris Club Refund to states who are owing Workers’ salaries.

Supporting him, Sen. Pauker said that Workers’ should be given the due entitlements and there should be an improvement in the Workers’ welfare.

Moreover, the senate leader, Ahmed Lawan congratulates Nigerian Workers’ on the occassion of 2017 Workers’ day. He adds that Nigerians should ask about what happened to Bailout Fund 1 & 11 as well as Paris Club Refund and urges state legislators to be up and doing in Oversight functions.

Senator Abdullahi Gumel, Albert Bassey, Chukwuka Utazi and Ibrahim Gobir congratulate Nigerian Workers and lend their voice in support of Workers’ incentives.

Sen. Utazi said that Executives need to take the welfare of Workers’ very important and urges governors to come to Enugu state and learn.

Reacting to his colleagues comments DSP Ekweremadu said, ” Congratulations to the Workers’, I believe we can do more for them on productivity and security of life is a major focus” He added that government need to ensure the prompt payment of Gratuities and Pensions upon retirement. Again he said ” The review of minimum wage should be of priority”. Ekweremadu spoke on Fiscal federalism that will ensure that states can sustain themselves unlike the current situations where they take handouts monthly.

Finally, after the presentation of Bills and interpretations the senate adjourns plenary to Tuesday 2nd May, 2017.

The post We want Ikoyigate fund investigated – Senate appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

