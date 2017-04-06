Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We were not involved in justice Ademola’s prosecution – EFCC

Posted on Apr 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has denied reports in the media that it prosecuted Justice Adeniyi Ademola and his wife, Olabowale. The anti-graft agency pointed out that Ademola was prosecuted by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, while his matter was investigated solely by the Department of State Services, DSS. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

We were not involved in justice Ademola’s prosecution – EFCC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.